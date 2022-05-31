Next lieutenant governor appointed for Jersey
- Published
The Bailiff Mr Timothy Le Cocq has announced the appointment of Jersey's next lieutenant governor.
Vice Adm Jerry Kyd CBE will assume office in October 2022.
He has served as an officer in the Royal Navy for 37 years, holding senior appointments in the Ministry of Defence, with his most recent role serving as Fleet Commander - the Royal Navy's most senior warfare officer.
Mr Le Cocq said he looked forward to welcoming him to Jersey.
He said: "I am pleased to be able to announce that Admiral Kyd is to be appointed as Jersey's next Lieutenant Governor and I very much look forward to his arrival in October.
"He has had an impressive career in the Royal Navy, and I am certain that Admiral and Mrs Kyd will be welcomed by our community, will embrace the island and will play a full role over Admiral Kyd's time in office."
Vice Adm Kyd served in many roles during his time in the Royal Navy, and was responsible for the operational capability, training, safety and well-being of 25,000 people during his role as second-in-command to the First Sea Lord.
Outside of military service, he has held "a number of voluntary roles with charitable organisations", including youth development and leadership mentoring.
Vice Adm Kyd will be joined by his wife Dr Karen Kyd when moving to the island.
He said: "After a wonderful career of service with the Royal Navy, I am honoured to have been chosen to be Her Majesty's personal representative in Jersey.
"I am looking forward to it all immensely, playing a full part in the life of the island, and in particular, meeting and supporting the people of Jersey into the future."
Vice Adm Kyd will be the successor of the current Lieutenant Governor Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Dalton GCB.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.