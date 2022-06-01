Call to take care when cutting back hedgerows in Jersey
A Jersey campaign group is asking people to take extra care when cutting back hedgerows this year.
Under the Branchage law, people have to make sure bushes and trees do not overhang roads and footpaths.
The Branchage Group wants islanders to cut in a way that does not harm the environment or injure animals.
Chris Perkins, from Action for Wildlife Jersey, said it was important to balance the requirements of the law with protecting the environment.
The chairman added: "The charity, Plantlife estimates that if all of the road verges in the United Kingdom were managed for nature, there would be a spectacular 418,88 billion more flowers.
"In Jersey that would equate to nearly 650 million more flowers. Careful management of our banques and hedges could potentially provide us with a "Battle of Flowers" that will last for months every year."
This year's Visites du Branchage commences during the three weeks from 24 June.
