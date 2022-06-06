Queen's Platinum Jubilee: High tea in St Helier
- Published
Related Topics
A high tea took place in Jersey to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Tables were laid out in Broad Street and King Street in St Helier as people enjoyed sandwiches and cakes to mark 70 years since the Queen came to the throne.
Singing and dancing also took place on the streets.
It followed a pageant through St Helier on Saturday including a formal march by all uniformed organisations in Jersey.
A drive-past of vehicles representing the years of the Queen's reign also took place.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.