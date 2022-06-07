Jersey honeymooners reunited with lost wedding ring
Newlyweds have been reunited with a wedding ring they lost while walking on the beach during their honeymoon.
Richard and Anne Whetter were at Portelet Bay in Jersey when he noticed he no longer had his wedding ring on.
The couple from Bristol raised the alarm with Nathan Rowland who worked at the hotel they were staying at.
He contacted metal detectorist Steve Andrews who came to the rescue. Mr Andrews said it was "a pleasure" to help the couple find their ring.
He said: "I initially received a call from Nathan, asking me if I was available to help the hotel's guests.
"[Mr Whetter] gave me a very good indication of where his wedding ring would be and once I started searching I located it no more than 10 minutes later." he said.
Mr Whetter said the metal detectorist had "saved the day".
"The moment I realised the ring was no longer on my hand and that it was likely I lost it on the beach, my heart sank," he said.
The couple searched for it before heading back to the hotel, assuming it "was lost forever".
He said: "Nathan's quick thinking in contacting Steve really did save the day and meant we could continue to enjoy our honeymoon.
"We leave Jersey with the fondest of memories of the beautiful island and friendly people."
