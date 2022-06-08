Norman Market returns to Jersey
- Published
A market is returning to Jersey to give islanders the chance to buy and try traditional French food.
The Norman Market will run from Wednesday until Sunday in St Helier.
Traders will be in Royal Square, Wednesday to Friday, and in Broad Street at the weekend.
Organisers said: "The Norman market is a well-established event in Jersey which is all about bringing something different to the island, and promoting the quality of the Norman products."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.