Producer says Bergerac could return by 2024
- Published
A reboot of a classic TV crime show set in Jersey could return to screens by 2024, an executive producer has said.
The BBC detective series Bergerac ran for nine series from 1981 to 1991, with John Nettles as detective sergeant Jim Bergerac.
Westward Studios executive producer Brian Constantine said the new production was in its final stages of development.
He said they hoped to film in the island as much as possible.
"Fingers crossed we'll be filming towards the beginning of next summer and of course there's a process then of the production and the post-production periods," he said.
"It really depends on the broadcaster but one would hope maybe 2024 could be the time that you see it absolutely back on our screens in terms of first season."
Mr Constantine said it hoped to start filming the series in summer 2023, saying as much as possible would be filmed in Jersey.
"As we know the infrastructure here isn't fantastic, there hasn't been a lot of television production here and certainly not to the scale of this sort of production so as much as we can do in terms of exteriors, using Jersey all the beautiful bays all the wonderful locations and scenery, absolutely.
"There will be an element of work being done in the UK simply because we can't do that here, but it will be a Jersey show."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.