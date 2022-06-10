Jersey Boat Show returns after Covid pandemic
- Published
The Jersey Boat Show returns after it was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid pandemic.
Organisers said in previous years more than 30,000 people attended the free entry three-day event.
After a two-year break, harbour master Capt Bill Sadler said everyone was "excited" to have the show up and running again.
The event runs from Friday until Sunday at St Helier Marina and Weighbridge Place.
Organisers said: "The pontoons in St Helier Marina will be awash with a high number of vessels on display, all of which will be open to the public."
There will be live music, activities and entertainment, charity stalls and more than 80 exhibitors showcasing their products.
Capt Sadler said: "Coupled with a wonderful programme of activities both on and off the water, as well as a showcase for local music talent, the show clearly reflects a real community effort and has a great buzz about it.
"Whether you're an experienced mariner or not, the show promises something for everyone, whatever the weather, so we're excited to be welcoming everyone back on board again."
The event will also raise funds for Jersey Hospice Care and Jersey Samaritans.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.