More than 25 Ice Age artefacts found at Jersey site
Archaeologists have found more than 25 artefacts dating back to Jersey's earliest history.
A group of researchers began surveying the former Ice Age landscapes off Jersey in May 2022.
The team at Seymour Tower worked on a section known as Violet Bank - a type of coastal zone known as an intertidal reef.
Project leader Dr Matt Pope said the island's landscape helped educate him and his students about the Ice Age.
"This brilliant land mass had everything from the great Ice Age site of St Brelade through to La Houge Bie, to the later material.
"We're developing effectively a really high level archaeological field school, teaching students and putting them in contact with your incredible heritage."
Dr Pope said the team found artefacts "clearly very similar" to ones discovered in past excavations.
"We recovered a further 25 to 30 artefact's from that landscape showing that there's a really good resource out there to be discovered," he said.
