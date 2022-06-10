Jersey hospital beds under 'unprecedented pressure'
A shortage of carers in the community has put "unprecedented pressure" on hospital beds, officials have said.
The Government of Jersey said "as many as 50 patients" were medically well enough to be discharged but could not be due to the lack of carers in nursing and residential homes.
It has caused delays to operations at the island's hospital in Saint Helier, putting pressure on its facilities.
Jersey medical director Patrick Armstrong said more beds were needed.
"We are working in more difficult circumstances than we've seen in the past," he added.
"The situation is exacerbated by the physical limitations of the current hospital building and by the shortage of single rooms."
Mr Armstrong said rooms were needed for operational patients to limit "the threat of post-operative infection".
"In recent weeks, our figures show that as many as 50 patients medically fit for discharge have had to remain in hospital because there are pressures on providing care at home, in residential or in nursing homes and for other reasons," he added.
Islanders are recommended to contact their GP if they feel unwell, unless the illness is a medical emergency.
"There will always be emergency help available and we will do as much as we possibly can, for as many people as we can, within the resources we have available to us," Mr Armstrong said.
