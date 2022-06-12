Rowing boat officially named after late journalist
A rowing boat has been officially named after the late broadcaster Gary Burgess.
The boat was christened its full title among three other boats at the Jersey boat show on Saturday.
Mr Burgess, 46, who was known for his 30-year career in the media, died on New Year's Day after being diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2020.
The boat took on its first duty immediately and carried the Queen's baton as part of a relay to West Park.
Committee member of the Jersey Rowing Club, John Searson, said the boat would honour Mr Burgess' legacy.
He said: "We wanted it to be open to all the community to be used by many people, and that's exactly how we've been using the boat.
"Gary was the Jersey community leader... it seemed only fitting to suggest we named the boat after him."
Other boats officially named included the 201 Sir James Knot quad, the 210 Max Blandin single and the 220 Willis Brothers double.
