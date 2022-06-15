Large mural depicting modern Jersey unveiled
A large mural depicting the contribution of immigrant communities to modern Jersey has been unveiled.
The work, measuring 600 sq m (6458 sq ft), covers the front of the Normans builders merchants in St Helier.
It is called 'Home' and has been created by English street artist Gabriel Pitcher who described it as "claustrophobic".
It was unveiled on Tuesday by the Lieutenant Governor of Jersey Sir Stephen Dalton.
The mural shows seven people from Portugal, Poland and Romania crowded around a table, which includes things like sweets, local delicacies and a birthday cake with seven candles.
The idea is supposed to be ambiguous and reveal the sacrifices people make when moving to Jersey.
Mr Pitcher, whose work is adorned on murals around the world, was chosen by ArtHouse Jersey to produce something to represent a modern version of the island.
He said: "I have tried to make the space they are in feel claustrophobic, a reflection of the serviced rooms and bedsits people live in, but also a comment on the fact that Jersey is a small island.
"Space is limited and the freedom to live in a comfortable space is quickly vanishing for all, as the housing market becomes out of reach for many."
During the six months in which he was working on it, Mr Pitcher visited the homes of the seven people on whom the image is based.
The mural will be up for the next 18 months.
