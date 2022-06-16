Channel Islands Pride returns with a 70s theme

CI Pride
Pride provides a safe environment for islanders to express their true selves without discrimination, say organisers

Channel Islands Pride is marking 50 years since the first UK Pride in 1972 with a series of 70s-themed events.

Pride kicks off on 3 September in Guernsey and ends on 10 September in Jersey.

Organisers said there was a "serious message about the importance of inclusion" in the Pride event.

A Guernsey-based LGBTQ charity said it also provided a safe environment for islanders to "express their true selves without discrimination".

Ellie Jones from the Liberate charity said: "We've come a long way since the first Pride, so we're getting our Pride fever on and marking our progress with a party.

"However, it's important to remember that there is still more to be done and, while we love the glitter and rainbows, there is a serious message about the importance of inclusion and providing a safe environment for islanders to express their true selves without discrimination."

Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics