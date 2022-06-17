Covid: Jersey has 'significant' rise in cases
Jersey has seen a "significant" rise in cases of Covid-19, the island's deputy medical officer of health has revealed.
Dr Ivan Muscat said the rise mirrors a case rate surge in the UK, and the situation remained under review.
He said the rise was likely to be due to the emergence of the BA.4 and BA.5 variants of Omicron.
Islanders have been asked to follow public health guidance by doing regular lateral flow tests and wearing masks in healthcare settings.
As well as this, the deputy medical officer of health advised people to keep up to date with vaccinations, improve ventilation by opening windows, isolate if symptomatic and get a PCR test, and wash and sanitise hands regularly.
With the Jersey Elections looming, Dr Muscat also urged Islanders to take an LFT before going to their polling stations to vote.
In a statement, Dr Ivan Muscat said: "If you are unwell on election day and cannot make it to your polling station, the advice is to contact your Parish Hall as soon as possible and they will send an official to you to take your vote.
"The Covid Safe teams have been working with the parishes and States Greffe to do on-site visits and make sure vote sites are following Covid Safe guidance. I'd like to thank the parishes for their continued cooperation."
He added: "Anyone who has not yet completed their vaccine schedule which includes their booster, and if eligible their spring booster, is encouraged to book online.
"Islanders can update their vaccination schedule at any point, however, the spring booster programme will close at the end of June."
