Warmest day of the year recorded for Jersey

Jersey Met has confirmed it has recorded the warmest day for Jersey in 2022.

The temperature reached 30.7C (87F) by midday on Friday.

The Government of Jersey said it expected the high temperature to match Jersey's previous record high for June.

Guernsey recorded highs of 27C (81F) by midday, with both governments recommending their islanders to protect themselves from the health associated risks with hot weather.

