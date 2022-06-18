New Jersey water play area closes due to cleaning issue
A new water play area that opened on Friday has had to close for the weekend due to a "technical issue with the water cleaning system".
The facility at Coronation Park has been closed to protect child safety and the Jersey States has apologised "for the disappointment caused".
Several families arrived on Saturday morning to find it had been closed at short notice.
One mother Ksenije Imune said it was "a big disappointment".
She arrived at 10:00 BST and said: "I had to take a bus with my child to come over and to find out it's closed.
"Last night we were there and it was open."
The Government said: "While this is disappointing for children and parents on the opening weekend, we will always put child safety first.
"We expect it to remain closed for the remainder of the weekend, and we hope to reopen it early next week when the issue has been fixed.
"We apologise for the disappointment caused."
