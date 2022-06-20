Channel Islands will be equal players, says Bishop of Salisbury
- Published
The new Bishop of Salisbury said he would not let "previous problems" with the Diocese of Winchester affect his role in the Channel Islands.
The Channel Islands has been linked his diocese after being moved from Winchester to be placed under Canterbury diocese.
Rt Revd Stephen Lake was inaugurated as the Bishop of Salisbury on Sunday.
The Bailiwicks of Guernsey and Jersey are set to come completely under his authority later in the year - once changes in law have been approved by the Channel Island governments.
He said Jersey and Guernsey will be treated as equals players.
Bishop Stephen said: "The two deans will be sat around the table with my senior team as equal players, and in that sense I am absolutely only going to be looking forward in this relationship.
"I look forward to coming over, and not just to the important but sometimes slightly grand occasions, but also being able to just be with the parish at an important time."
