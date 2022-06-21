Swim safety to be taught to 1,000 children in Jersey
- Published
A thousand children will be taught to swim safely in Jersey this summer.
The youngsters, aged between nine and 10 from 31 of the island's primary schools, will be taught how to stay safe in the water.
Jersey Sport is also going to be running open water sessions for adults from next month as part of its Swim Safe program in partnership with the Bosdet Foundation.
The group said it would help improve "mental and physical wellbeing".
Alan Le Pavoux, charity manager at the Bosdet Foundation, said: "Swim Safe is vital to give children in our island as many opportunities and experiences as possible.
"Swim Safe not only teaches vital water safety skills - it opens up opportunities to experience one of our island greatest assets - our beaches."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk