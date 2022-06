Jersey Election 2022: Full Results

Results of Jersey's general election held on 22 June 2022.

Deputy of Grouville and St Martin (three seats)

Deputy of St Brelade (four seats)

Deputy of St Clement (four seats)

Deputy of St Helier Central (five seats)

Deputy of St Helier North (four seats)

Deputy of St Helier South (four seats)

Deputy of St John, St Lawrence and Trinity (four seats)

Deputy of St Mary, St Ouen and St Peter (four seats)

Deputy of St Saviour (five seats)

Connétable of Grouville (one seat)

Connétable of St Brelade (one seat)

Connétable of St Clement (one seat)

Connétable of St Helier (one seat)

Connétable of St John (one seat)

Connétable of St Lawrence (one seat)

Connétable of St Martin (one seat)

Connétable of St Mary (one seat)

Connétable of St Ouen (one seat)

Connétable of St Peter (one seat)

Connétable of St Saviour (one seat)

Connétable of Trinity (one seat)

