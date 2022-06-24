Covid: Jersey 'at beginning' of further wave
A "further wave" of Covid-19 has begun in Jersey, the government has warned.
It said there had been a "sustained rise in cases" and that more than 940 people had the virus, according to statistics released on Thursday.
A spokesperson warned Covid-19 "does still remain a threat to the most vulnerable and unvaccinated".
They said there were no plans to change any public health measures or guidance and urged people to isolate and get a PCR test if they experienced symptoms.
The spokesperson said: "[The latest] data has shown a sustained rise in cases and indicates that we are now at the beginning of a further wave."
They said: "It is known that the effects of the vaccines wane over time, which means those that do not keep up with their vaccine schedule are not best protected.
"As a significant portion of Islanders have not been eligible for the Spring Booster, and immunity from previous infections doesn't guarantee protection against new variants, it is vital that everyone keeps doing the right thing to keep each other safe."
The most common symptoms of Covid-19
- a blocked or runny nose or sneezing
- feeling tired or exhausted
- a sore throat
- a headache or dizziness
- a new, continuous cough
- a high temperature or shivering (chills)
- shortness of breath
- an aching body
- a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste
- loss of appetite
- diarrhoea
- feeling sick or being sick
Source: Government of Jersey
