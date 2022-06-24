Jersey police appeal for runaway crash driver
Police are appealing for information after a driver left the scene of a crash in Jersey.
Officers attended the single vehicle crash on Saturday, at about 22:00 BST, near Woodbine Stores, St Brelade.
A white Suzuki Vitara jeep had been left in the middle of the road, with its engine running.
Officers said they believed the driver was not the registered owner, and "significant damage" had been caused to the passenger side of the vehicle.
They are asking for any witnesses who could identify the person driving the vehicle, including a woman who arrived at the scene shortly after the crash and saw a person walking away.
