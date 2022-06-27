Jersey chief minister: Two candidates confirmed
Kristina Moore and Sam Mezec have been confirmed as the only two candidates running for the role of Jersey's chief minister, after nominations closed.
The chief minister is due to be elected at the first official meeting of the new States Assembly, which is being held on Tuesday 5 July.
Thirty States members signed Deputy Kristina Moore's nomination papers.
Reform Jersey leader Deputy Sam Mezec received nine signatures.
At the meeting, each candidate will make a statement of up to 10 minutes and face up to one hour of questioning from States Members.
The States Assembly will then vote for the candidate they wish to become chief minister.
The successful candidate will become chief minister designate until the Council of Ministers is elected at the next States meeting on 11 July.
Mr Mezec said he was running for the role of chief minister because he "can offer a comprehensive vision for government".
In his chief ministerial statement, he said if elected, he would "seek to form a government committed to principles of social and economic justice".
He said he would prioritise creating a more equal society, preparing Jersey for the challenges of the future, and restoring government accountability and democracy.
Meanwhile, in a vision statement, Kristina Moore said if elected, she would offer a government "that will lead by listening, listening to the States, listening to the voters, listening to frontline workers, listening to all."
Mrs Moore said Jersey's shared objective "must be to become the best small island in the world to live, work, raise a family, start a business, enjoy life and grow old with dignity."
One of the 18 points listed as primary objectives to target in the first 100 days within her statement, is to address the cost of living crisis by proposing a mini budget that brings forward "a suite of measures" to deliver targeted support to islanders ahead of winter.
