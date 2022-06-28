Jersey trust opens women-only homeless shelter
- Published
A new women-only homeless shelter has officially been opened in Jersey.
Venetia House is the new base for The Shelter Trust's recently-introduced support service.
Lady Dalton, the wife of Jersey's lieutenant governor, officially the facility, which has accommodation and support services for up to 21 women.
The facility is operated and staffed by managers and support workers who specialise in meeting the needs of at-risk and abused women.
As well as somewhere safe to stay, Venetia House will also provide access to services including health and social care, counselling and trauma informed support, assistance with education, training, and employment.
Neville Benbow, chair of The Shelter Trust, said: “There has been a pressing need for a dedicated service for homeless and socially excluded women and this new initiative aims to address current gaps in provision and enhance the level of care and support available to them.
"We hope it will provide a safe and secure environment for those women who need the time, space, and encouragement to enable them to progress to full independence."
The service at Venetia House seeks to provide an emergency alternative, especially for women who are homeless and/or cannot access the Women's Refuge, as well as an onward referral option once they have left the refuge.
The property, located on the outskirts of St Helier, is owned by Christians Together in Jersey Housing Trust (CTJ HT).
Mr Benbow added: “This is a new service model for the trust and builds on the successful partnerships developed with CTJ HT and other social housing providers which have helped extend both shelter’s service offering and its onward referral and accommodation options.
"We are most grateful to all our partners for their continued support.”
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.