Jersey's coronavirus helpline to close at weekends
- Published
Jersey's coronavirus helpline will not be open at weekends from July, it has been announced.
The government said the change was in response to a decrease in calls, especially at weekends.
Instead efforts will be focused on busier times of the week, officials said, with lines open between 08:00 and 16:00 Monday to Friday.
People can still book a PCR test and order lateral flow tests online.
A government spokesperson said: "The team will focus their efforts on the busiest times of the week and ensure that your calls are answered swiftly, and your questions are answered effectively.
"Islanders have access to 24/7 online support via gov.je/coronavirus where you can book a PCR test, order LFT kits and upload your results, access your digital vaccine certificates with QR codes and find information on symptoms and looking after yourself and others.
"During opening hours you can call the helpline on 0800 735 55 66."
