Jersey parish halls to host Covid-19 vaccine clinics
People aged five and over will be able to get a Covid-19 vaccine at parish halls in Jersey over the next week.
From Saturday the government's rock-up clinics are returning.
Emma Baker, head of the vaccination programme, said: "We saw how popular they were initially, and it is encouraging to see islanders young and old taking the opportunity to protect themselves and others."
The vaccination centre at Fort Regent is also open.
Ms Baker said: "Keeping up to date with your vaccine schedule is important and, in some countries, it is a requirement to travel.
"I urge those over the age of five who haven't yet had their first Covid-19 vaccine or are due a second or third dose to take advantage of these rock-up clinics and give yourself the best protection over the summer."
The following rock-up clinics will be running at these parish halls:
- St Helier - Saturday 2 July at 08:30 - 15:30
- St Peter - Tuesday 5 July at 11:30- 18:30
- St John - Wednesday 6 July at 11:30 - 18:30
- St Saviour - Thursday 7 July at 11:30 - 18:30
- Grouville - Friday 8 July at 11:30 - 18:30
- St Helier - Saturday 9 July at 08:30 - 15:30
