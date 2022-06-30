Jersey Covid figures 'may not show full amount' of cases
Jersey's health department figures may not show the "full amount" of active Covid cases on the island, the government has said.
There are 1,492 active cases, according to the latest data. Since 23 June, there have been 1,313 new cases.
The health department said the figures "may not accurately reflect the full amount" of cases, because not everyone has done a PCR test.
Eleven people are currently in hospital with Covid-19 in Jersey.
Since 23 June, 762 patients have also recovered from Covid-19, the latest data shows.
The Government of Jersey said anyone with symptoms of Covid-19, or anyone who received a positive Lateral Flow Device test result, should book a PCR test.
The health department's latest weekly epidemiological report states that since the beginning of June, there has been a sustained rise in cases which indicates Jersey is now "at the beginning of a wave of infection".
The report also states the number of daily positive test cases is currently about 121, and the number of calls to the Covid helpline from people with symptoms was about 30 a day.
Jersey's current seven-day rate is 1204.08 per 100,000 population.
At 16:00 BST on Thursday, there were 121 pending PCR tests on the island.
