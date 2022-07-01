Jersey General Hospital reorganises wards to get more beds

Medical Day Care Unit JerseyGovernment of Jersey
The medical day care unit has been relocated from Corbiere ward to the ground floor at the Jersey hospital

The Jersey General Hospital has relocated its medical day care unit (MDU) temporarily due to its need for more inpatient beds.

Its space has been re-allocated to care for patients medically fit for discharge, but unable to be relocated for ongoing care outside the hospital.

MDU services have been relocated to the physiotherapy department.

Health bosses said work on a more permanent location for the MDU should be completed by the autumn.

Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.