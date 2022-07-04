Thousands attend Jersey's Children's Day events
- Published
Up to 7,000 people attended Jersey's Children's Day events, organisers have said.
A live music event was held at Howard Davis Park and there was a fun day at Millbrook Park on Sunday.
Children were able to try out activities at the events and find out what opportunities were available.
Children's Day was set up following the publication of the Care Inquiry as a way to remember the past and look to the future.
