First female chief minister elected in Jersey
- Published
The Government of Jersey has elected its first ever female chief minister.
Independent Kristina Moore won the two person election with 39 votes compared to 10 for Sam Mezec, leader of the Reform Jersey party.
Ms Moore was elected in the new government's first official States meeting on Tuesday.
No politicians abstained and her cabinet, the Council of Ministers, will be selected in one week.
More to follow.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.