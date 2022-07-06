Drowned woman in Jersey was three times drink drive limit
- Published
A woman who drowned in an outdoor swimming pool was three times the drink driving limit, an inquest has heard.
The inquest concluded Dianne McHale had drowned after being found face down in the water at Victoria Pool in St Helier at about 18:00 BST on 2 May.
The inquest heard the 57-year-old was found with a blood alcohol reading that was three times the drink driving limit.
It found her judgement was likely affected by the effects of alcohol.
