Premises to support victims opens in Jersey
A support service for victims of crime has opened a location for islanders to be supported in Jersey.
Premises for Victims First Jersey were officially opened in a private ceremony by the Bailiff on Friday.
The offices, located at Piquet house near to the Royal Courts in St Helier, will be the official base for the service's support workers.
Service manager Laura Osmand said it would provide a safe space for victims of crime in Jersey.
She said: "While the service has been running for over a year now, an official opening of our new premises is a landmark occasion for the team.
"Having a centralised base here close to the courts and in a convenient location for clients will really help."
The free service provides support to anyone who is a victim or witness of crime from an "emotional and practical perspective", using its victim and witness charter.
