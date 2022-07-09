Jersey bus driver shortage takes toll on services
- Published
Bus services in Jersey are to be reduced because of staff shortages.
Liberty Bus said it was short of eight drivers due to retirement, sickness and people moving on.
From Monday the bus service to the airport will be reduced from every 15 minutes to every 20 minutes and route 20 will only run half-hourly.
The company, which is offering free training for would-be bus drivers, said it was hoping to resume full services the following week.
"We apologise to customers for the disruption and have tried to keep the reductions in frequency to a minimum," said Kevin Hart, Director of LibertyBus.
"If we have any other issues that occur each day then we will of course post them on our social media channels and ask our customers to keep track via Facebook and Twitter for updates."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.