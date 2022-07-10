Jersey firefighters tackle blaze at block of flats

Fire in St HelierJersey Fire and Rescue
The fire is believed to have been caused by "smoking materials"

Firefighters have tackled a blaze which damaged at least two flats on Jersey.

Jersey Fire and Rescue Service was called to a block of flats on Springfield, St Helier at about 21:00 BST on Saturday.

The fire, which was believed to have been started by "smoking materials", was beginning to spread to the floors below, but was "quickly brought under control", a service spokesman said.

He added that there had been no reports of injuries.

