Man, 19, seriously injured after Jersey double assault
- Published
A 19-year-old man has serious head injuries after an assault in St Helier, Jersey.
The victim was assaulted twice by the same group of men in the early hours of Sunday morning, police said.
He was flown to Southampton for hospital treatment.
Three men in their 20s have been arrested on suspicion of grave and criminal assault and released on police bail.
States of Jersey Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward.
The first assault was at 02:20 BST on Sunday outside Rojos in Beresford Street.
The second was a few minutes later, involving the same individuals, outside William Hill in Bath Street - where the victim was assaulted and knocked unconscious, police said.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.