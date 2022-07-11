States Assembly vote in new government ministers
Jersey's new Chief Minister Kristina Moore and her choice of cabinet of ministers are being sworn into government.
Ms Moore asked the States Assembly to agree to her nominations for ministerial roles.
Eight States members have been elected to form the Council of Ministers so far.
Five chairs of scrutiny panels and three chairs of other committees are still to be chosen.
Those standing pitched their reasons and objective for the role, with no members challenged so far.
'An unsustainable rate'
Deputy Ian Gorst, who was the external relations minister during the last political term, has become the new treasury minister.
He said his priority would be to prepare a mini budget to help support islanders with the cost of living.
He said: "The cost of living and housing crisis will be treasury's number one priority, closely followed by getting a grip on the government and States finances.
"During the election campaign the voters who I spoke to were clear in their view that state spending had increased to an unsustainable rate."
Deputy Inna Gardiner was sworn in as the island's children and education minister, saying the community was "stronger when educated".
She said: "A well-rounded education makes a positive difference to the lives of children, young people, their families, carers and our community as a whole, their future is our collective future.
"We must provide support to ensure educational recovery and wellbeing recovery for all Jersey children after the pandemic".
Ms Gardiner said she intended to appoint deputy Louise Doublet and constable Richard Vibert as assistant ministers.
'An existential problem'
Deputy David Warr, the newly elected housing minister, said the issue of housing had gone "terribly wrong".
"Housing is an existential problem for this island. If we get the policies wrong we directly affect people's health, our economy, our quality of life and our children's future, something has gone terribly wrong," he said.
The new economic development minister deputy Kirsten Morel said: "Jersey is pricing itself out of the market, the cost of living is rising so steeply.
"It's the job of government to provide the right conditions to enable Jersey's companies and social enterprises to thrive... we can develop a socially and environmentally sustainable economy able to support all islanders throughout our lives."
Deputy Helen Miles, minister of home affairs, said the island still had a way to go.
"We will work towards a society that respects everyone and where we all feel safe, wherever we are and whenever that is," she said.
"We are a small island and I believe this is a wholly achievable objective, but we're not there yet."
The following have been sworn in to the Council of Ministers:
- Deputy Ian Gorst as treasury minister
- Deputy Inna Gardiner as children and education minister
- Deputy Philip Ozouf as external relations minister
- Deputy Jonathan Renouf as environment minister
- Deputy Kirsten Morel as economic development minister
- Deputy Helen Miles as home affairs minister
- Deputy David Warr as housing minister
- Deputy Tom Binet as infrastructure minister
