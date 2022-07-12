Jersey Police appeal after pedestrian injured in crash
- Published
Jersey Police has appealed for witnesses to a collision involving a van and a pedestrian on Friday.
Police said a white Ford Transit Van collided with an elderly pedestrian at a crossing on Conway Street, by the entrance to Bond Street, in St Helier at about 15:20 BST.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them or Crimestoppers.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.