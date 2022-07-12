Jersey States vote in committee and scrutiny panel leaders
- Published
Jersey's States Assembly is choosing who to lead its various scrutiny panels and committees for the next four years.
Chief Minister Kristina Moore and her choice of cabinet of ministers were sworn into government on Monday.
So far, four out of five chairs of scrutiny panels and two of three chairs of other committees have been chosen.
Deputy Sam Mezec, who stood for chief minister, won the role of chair of Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel by one vote.
He won with 23 votes compared to constable Mike Jackson with 22 votes.
'Critical friend'
To the assembly, Mr Mezec said he wanted to pursue the role so he could hold the chief minister and treasury minister to account.
He said: "I know how to do scrutiny. Scrutiny is not and should never be an exercise in politically partisan point scoring.
"Its approach should not be adversarial. It's meant to be independent, objective and evidence-based, to act as a critical friend of the government."
The following have been sworn in as chairs so far:
- Constable Karen Shenton-Stone as chair of the Privileges and Procedures Committee
- Deputy Lyndsay Feltham as chair of the Public Accounts Committee
- Deputy Sam Mezec as the chair of Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel
- Deputy Moz Scott as chair of Economic and International Affairs Scrutiny Panel
- Deputy Catherine Curtis as chair of Children, Education and Home Affairs Scrutiny Panel
- Deputy Steve Luce as chair of Environment, Housing and Infrastructure Scrutiny Panel
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.