Child sexual abuse strategy launched in Jersey
A strategy focusing on child sexual abuse and exploitation has launched in Jersey.
The Jersey safeguarding partnership board launched the strategy to "help its victims" and help identify and prevent abuse.
It called for all agencies to work together with the young person and their family to prevent child sexual abuse and exploitation (CSAE).
Sarah Elliott said the board had "listened".
The pan-island independent chair for the safeguarding partnerships said: "We've listened to what children and young people have said to us about what they need to help them speak up and get help with the serious issue of child sexual abuse and exploitation."
The government said the impact of CSAE caused "great distress, leading to poor health, educational and social outcomes" - something it hoped its new strategy would prevent.
"The fundamental vision is for all children and young people in Jersey to be free from abuse and exploitation," it said.
