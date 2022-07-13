Jersey Dairy recruits another carton supplier amid supply chain issues
Jersey Dairy has recruited another company to supply its milk cartons.
It comes after a shortage of one type of carton means some of the dairy's reduced fat milk is not on shelves this week.
Jersey Dairy said earlier this week it was short of one-litre 2.5% fresh milk cartons after its supplier failed to make two deliveries.
Managing director Eamonn Fenlon said the dairy would divide carton orders equally between the two suppliers to avoid issues in future.
Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Fenlon said: "In terms of preventing this happening again, I've now put in place where we're going to have two suppliers in place.
"So, we'll split the orders, and if one goes down, at least we're having half coming from the other supplier."
