Health minister issues plea amid Covid-19 surge
- Published
Jersey's health minister has encouraged islanders to "keep doing the right thing" this summer, as Covid-19 cases rise.
The Island is now in a fifth wave of infections, with active case numbers reaching 1,503 on Thursday.
Minister for Health and Social Services Karen Wilson said this was an "important stage".
She said following Public Health guidance would ensure people could enjoy a safe summer.
Deputy Wilson urged islanders to continue testing, wear a mask in crowded places or when visiting vulnerable people, and to open windows in crowded spaces.
The minister also urged people to keep up to date with their vaccination schedule.
She said: "It is in this period of high infection rates that I would like to encourage islanders to continue to follow the current guidance, which includes wearing masks in recommended settings.
"We are at an important stage in the current wave and if islanders work together and follow the current guidance issued by Public Health, we will be able to move through the wave more quickly and ensure that we can enjoy a safe summer."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.