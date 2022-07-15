Schools given option to close in 'extreme' weather
Head teachers across Jersey have been asked to assess the safety of opening schools on Monday due to the hot weather forecast.
The island is set to see temperatures soar, with Monday forecast to reach 37C (99F).
Les Quennevais school has been closing at lunch time this week due to ongoing issues with its air cooling system.
The minister for children and education said she placed her "high trust" in head teachers to make a decision.
Deputy Inna Gardiner said: "We recognise the impact of making these difficult decisions will have on both students, staff and families, especially at the end of term with celebrations, sports days, leavers assemblies planned.
"However, we must ensure we take proactive health protection measures for the health and safety and well-being of students and staff."
The strategic coordination group and public health advised schools not to close, but instead for head teachers to risk assess the "health, safety, and well-being of their staff and pupils in the context of their individual school environment".
Director of public health Prof Peter Bradley said he encouraged islanders to "look out for those that are vulnerable".
"It is vital that islanders, especially those at risk, take these necessary precautions over the next week," he said.
