St Brelade house damaged as barbecue fire spreads
- Published
A house in Jersey was severely damaged after a barbecue caught fire and spread to the property.
Three fire engines attended the blaze, which had spread to the house in St Brelade due to the heat shattering a living room window on Saturday.
Jersey Fire and Rescue said firefighters tackled the blaze from inside and outside the property.
Firefighters have urged islanders to check their barbecues are in good condition before using them.
"We are coming into warmer days ahead, which may seem like a good opportunity to light the barbecue," Jersey Fire and Rescue said.
"[We] would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to ensure their barbecue is in good working condition."
