Heatwave: Jersey officially in 'meteorological absolute drought'
- Published
Jersey is officially in "meteorological absolute drought", Jersey Met has confirmed.
It means the Island has had no measurable rainfall for 15 days or more.
Jersey Met said the Island was in meteorological absolute drought as of 10:00 BST on Saturday.
The drought comes as temperatures on the Island soar. They are predicted to reach 38C (100.4 F) on Monday.
Temperatures were forecast to reach highs of 33C on Sunday, and 30C on Tuesday, before dropping to 23C and 24C for the remainder of the week.
Joe Waudby, meteorological forecaster at Jersey Met, confirmed the Islands' drought status.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.