Fête de St Helier returns to Jersey after Covid pandemic
The Fête de St Helier has returned to Jersey for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began.
Crowds filled the streets for the event, which was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
The event sees local arts and crafts stalls being erected, fairground rides, children's entertainment, the Norman Market, and live music.
Parish of St Helier town centre & events manager Connor Burgher said the event was a highlight of the calendar.
Mr Burgher said: "I'm delighted that it's able to make a much welcome return following the Covid-19 pandemic.
"I look forward to seeing Islanders young and old making the most of our town."
