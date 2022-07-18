Second aid delivery to Ukraine by Jersey charity
- Published
Related Topics
A Jersey charity has made a second delivery of aid to Ukraine for people made homeless by the war.
Mustard Seed sent clothing, bedding and toiletries to Romania by truck, and then on to the Ukrainian border.
The first shipment was in April. The charity has also bought food for families caught up in the conflict.
One of the charity's Trustees, the Reverend Helen Gunton, says support from islanders is changing lives for the better.
She said: "It was so encouraging to be there and to actually see the faces of the people that receive the aid, to meet the people who distribute the aid there for us and to see the difference it makes."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.