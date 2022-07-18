Covid: Booster jabs for over-50s in Jersey and Guernsey
- Published
Jersey and Guernsey's governments have both announced plans for a further Covid booster vaccination roll-out.
The jab was to be offered to people over the age of 50, anyone who cared for someone, or anyone particularly vulnerable, they said.
The latest announcements follow advice from the UK committee that oversees vaccination programmes.
Guernsey's leaders said they were anticipating autumn booster programmes, with planning well under way.
The Health and Social Care Committee said it was "aware of the advice of the JCVI [UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation] to offer an autumn Covid booster".
It said those covered would include "people aged 50 and over, residents and staff in care homes for older adults, frontline health and social care workers, unpaid carers, individuals aged five to 49 in clinical risk groups and household contacts of those who are immunosuppressed".
Jersey said it welcomed the advice "to protect those who are most at risk of exposure from Covid-19".
Minister for Health and Social Services Karen Wilson said: "Our vaccination team have been working hard on preparations to ensure we're able to rollout the programme promptly.
"More information on when the booster will be offered will be available soon".
Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.