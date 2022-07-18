Extreme heat warning for Channel Islands
- Published
Related Topics
People are being warned to prepare for exceptionally hot temperatures across the Channel Islands.
Temperatures could reach record highs of 38C (100F) in Jersey and 35C (95F) in the Bailiwick of Guernsey on Monday.
Public health officials said they were urging people to stay out of the sun if possible between 10:00 BST and 15:00, and to stay hydrated.
The UK Met Office said the high temperatures were being partially caused by hot air from Europe.
Send any story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.