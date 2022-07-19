Deputy chief minister appointed for Jersey
The chief minister has announced who will act as her deputy for the next four years in government.
Deputy Kirsten Morel's new role was confirmed by Chief Minister Kristina Moore in a States Assembly meeting.
It was declared during a meeting where politicians decided which members would join the various scrutiny panels and committees.
Deputy Morel had already been confirmed as the Minister for Economic Development.
The summer recess has now begun for the assembly.
It will next meet on Tuesday 13 September, where the first political debates of the term will take place.
