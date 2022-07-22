Jersey sends back £440k stolen by fraudster Anthony Gignac
Jersey has sent back more than £400,000 to the US stolen by a fraudster.
The Attorney General worked with the United States Department of Justice to return nearly $529,000 (£441,445).
Fraudster Anthony Gignac was transferring money to a Jersey-based account before he was arrested.
Attorney General Mark Temple QC said the case showed the island was no place for criminals to hide their illegal money.
"Once again, this case demonstrates that Jersey is no place for criminals to conceal their illicit assets, and that every effort will be made to assist our counterparts overseas in ensuring that the victims of financial crime have their rightful assets restored," he said.
Anthony Gignac was sentenced to 18 years in prison in 2019 for fraud, identity theft and impersonating a foreign diplomat in 2018.
The US department said he adopted at least 18 aliases and defrauded at least 26 victims from at least five countries out of more than $8m (£6.3m).
