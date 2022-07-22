Two-month programme of free public art launched in Jersey
- Published
A two-month programme of free public art is being launched in Jersey.
Creative Spaces will run from 1 August with live music, street dance, plays, films, as well as discussions about careers in arts.
The discussions will be held at public venues including Howard Davis Park, Waterfront Gardens, and Jersey Library.
The programme will be announced shortly, with details published in a brochure, the government of Jersey said.
The Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture, Deputy Kirsten Morel, said the programme was about "pushing boundaries and showing that art and artists belong everywhere."
Mr Morel said he hoped to see the scheme develop in future years: "Creative Spaces represents a post-pandemic investment both in Jersey's arts and music sector, and in Islanders' wellbeing - sparking the public's imagination about the spaces we inhabit and how art can help to bring them to life and increase our enjoyment of them."
Creative Spaces is the first initiative from the Creative Island Partnership, established as an arts network for the exchange of knowledge, generation of ideas, and where those involved in the arts community could have direct engagement with government.