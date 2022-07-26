Jersey banning branding on cigarette packaging
Packaging on cigarettes will be standardised in local shops in Jersey to try to reduce the number of smokers.
The Government of Jersey has ordered branding be removed from packaging from Monday 1 August.
New, bigger picture warnings will be added along with information on the Help2Quit service, a spokesperson said.
Jersey's director of Public Health said he hoped the measure would help "work towards a generation of non-smokers".
Prof Peter Bradley said: "It is hoped that this move will help islanders and deter young islanders from taking up the habit. Quitting smoking is one of the most important things people can do to improve their health.
"We have ongoing support for smokers to stop through the island's Help2Quit service and we are hopeful that all these actions together will work towards a generation of non-smokers," he said.
Since 2017, prevention actions have included increasing the cost of tobacco by 5% over inflation year on year and increasing the cost of rolling tobacco by 10%.
Other actions to deter islanders from smoking had included legislation in workplace and hospitality venues, restrictions on advertising, and smoke free cars for under 18s, the government said.
